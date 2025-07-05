Swift Repairs on Mizoram's National Highway 306 Set to Commence

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is poised to initiate repair work on the deteriorating sections of National Highway-6/306, a crucial artery for Mizoram. This move follows discussions between NHIDCL's state representatives and central authorities in New Delhi.

Directions have been issued to Mizoram NHIDCL officials to assume control of the severely damaged Bilkhawthlir-Kolasib and Kawnpui-Khamrang stretches from the state PWD. General Manager Binod Kr Srivastava has confirmed that targeted repairs, including pothole fills and drainage improvements, will commence shortly.

The NH-306 links Mizoram to Silchar town in Assam, serving as the main conduit for supplies. Consequently, rapid mobilization of contractors is underway to address the road impairments. The state BJP, represented by President Beichhua, has urged prompt action while pledging to oversee the repair progress regularly.

