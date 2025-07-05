Left Menu

Deportees' Arrival in South Sudan Sparks International Attention

An aircraft carrying U.S. deportees landed in South Sudan as migrants' final attempts to prevent deportation failed. Officials at Juba airport confirmed the arrival but withheld further information, directing inquiries to the National Security Service intelligence agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An aircraft transporting U.S. deportees touched down in South Sudan on Saturday, confirmed by two officials at Juba airport. This follows the unfruitful last efforts by eight migrants to prevent their deportation under the Trump administration.

A staff member at the airport, opting to remain anonymous, informed Reuters of a document showing the plane's arrival at 6:00 am (0400 GMT). Another immigration official corroborated the arrival but refrained from providing additional details, directing all questions to the National Security Service intelligence agency.

Prior to the aircraft's arrival, a source from the South Sudan government indicated the presence of U.S. officials at the airport, awaiting the deportees.

