Deportees' Arrival in South Sudan Sparks International Attention
An aircraft carrying U.S. deportees landed in South Sudan as migrants' final attempts to prevent deportation failed. Officials at Juba airport confirmed the arrival but withheld further information, directing inquiries to the National Security Service intelligence agency.
A staff member at the airport, opting to remain anonymous, informed Reuters of a document showing the plane's arrival at 6:00 am (0400 GMT). Another immigration official corroborated the arrival but refrained from providing additional details, directing all questions to the National Security Service intelligence agency.
Prior to the aircraft's arrival, a source from the South Sudan government indicated the presence of U.S. officials at the airport, awaiting the deportees.
