Left Menu

Sattva Group's Grand Expansion in Goa

Bengaluru-based Sattva Group is set to invest Rs 800 crore in Goa's property market over the next two years, tapping into burgeoning demand boosted by better infrastructure and connectivity. It plans multiple projects including villas and apartments, while also expanding its footprint in other Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 12:31 IST
Sattva Group's Grand Expansion in Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sattva Group, a prominent real estate firm from Bengaluru, is making a substantial investment of about Rs 800 crore in Goa's property market, aiming to seize promising business prospects in the coastal region over the next two years.

The company, having already established a foothold in Goa with its initial housing project 'Sattva Water's Edge', recently launched the second phase featuring villas and apartments. Future plans include two additional projects, one being a gated community offering residential plots.

Managing Director Bijay Agarwal highlighted the soaring demand for both first and second homes in Goa, driven by enhanced infrastructure and connectivity. The company is also eyeing expansion in other regions and sectors, including hospitality and education, along with a strategic Initial Public Offering (IPO) announced with Blackstone to raise Rs 6,200 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025