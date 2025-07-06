Sattva Group's Grand Expansion in Goa
Bengaluru-based Sattva Group is set to invest Rs 800 crore in Goa's property market over the next two years, tapping into burgeoning demand boosted by better infrastructure and connectivity. It plans multiple projects including villas and apartments, while also expanding its footprint in other Indian cities.
Sattva Group, a prominent real estate firm from Bengaluru, is making a substantial investment of about Rs 800 crore in Goa's property market, aiming to seize promising business prospects in the coastal region over the next two years.
The company, having already established a foothold in Goa with its initial housing project 'Sattva Water's Edge', recently launched the second phase featuring villas and apartments. Future plans include two additional projects, one being a gated community offering residential plots.
Managing Director Bijay Agarwal highlighted the soaring demand for both first and second homes in Goa, driven by enhanced infrastructure and connectivity. The company is also eyeing expansion in other regions and sectors, including hospitality and education, along with a strategic Initial Public Offering (IPO) announced with Blackstone to raise Rs 6,200 crore.
