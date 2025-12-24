Delhi Metro Expansion: A Leap Forward for Urban Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Union Cabinet's decision to enhance Delhi's infrastructure with the approval of three new metro corridors.

The Union Cabinet meeting, led by Prime Minister Modi, sanctioned Delhi Metro's Phase 5A project, encompassing three new corridors worth Rs 12,015 crore. This initiative aims to extend the metro by 16 km, including 13 stations, thereby improving connectivity.

On social media platform 'X', Modi stated that the approval boosts Delhi's infrastructure, enhancing 'Ease of Living' and cutting down on congestion in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)