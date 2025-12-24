Left Menu

Delhi Metro Expansion: A Leap Forward for Urban Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Union Cabinet's approval of three new corridors for Delhi Metro's Phase 5A. This Rs 12,015 crore project will expand the metro network by 16 km, adding 13 stations. The expansion aims to improve urban infrastructure and reduce congestion in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:55 IST
Delhi Metro Expansion: A Leap Forward for Urban Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Union Cabinet's decision to enhance Delhi's infrastructure with the approval of three new metro corridors.

The Union Cabinet meeting, led by Prime Minister Modi, sanctioned Delhi Metro's Phase 5A project, encompassing three new corridors worth Rs 12,015 crore. This initiative aims to extend the metro by 16 km, including 13 stations, thereby improving connectivity.

On social media platform 'X', Modi stated that the approval boosts Delhi's infrastructure, enhancing 'Ease of Living' and cutting down on congestion in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025