Delhi Metro Expansion: A Leap Forward for Urban Connectivity
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Union Cabinet's approval of three new corridors for Delhi Metro's Phase 5A. This Rs 12,015 crore project will expand the metro network by 16 km, adding 13 stations. The expansion aims to improve urban infrastructure and reduce congestion in the capital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Union Cabinet's decision to enhance Delhi's infrastructure with the approval of three new metro corridors.
The Union Cabinet meeting, led by Prime Minister Modi, sanctioned Delhi Metro's Phase 5A project, encompassing three new corridors worth Rs 12,015 crore. This initiative aims to extend the metro by 16 km, including 13 stations, thereby improving connectivity.
On social media platform 'X', Modi stated that the approval boosts Delhi's infrastructure, enhancing 'Ease of Living' and cutting down on congestion in the capital.
