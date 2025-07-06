Signature Global Expands Footprint with New Land Acquisitions
Signature Global has acquired 10 acres in Gurugram to develop housing projects, with plans to invest Rs 1,200-1,500 crore this fiscal. The company, transitioning from affordable to premium segments, aims for Rs 12,500 crore in pre-sales and is bolstering construction activities with a Rs 2,500 crore investment in 2025-26.
Realty firm Signature Global is expanding its footprint by securing two land parcels in Gurugram totaling 10 acres for new housing projects. The acquisition marks a significant step in the company's strategic growth trajectory.
Signature Global's subsidiary completed the land purchases, covering nearly 9.96 acres at Tehsil Sohna, according to a regulatory filing. The newly acquired lands boast a sales area potential of approximately 0.53 million square feet.
With plans to invest Rs 1,200-1,500 crore in land acquisitions this fiscal, Signature Global aims to solidify its position as a top real estate developer. The company is pivoting from affordable to mid-income and luxury segments in response to high land costs in Gurugram.
