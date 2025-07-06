Signature Global Expands Footprint with New Land Acquisitions

Realty firm Signature Global is expanding its footprint by securing two land parcels in Gurugram totaling 10 acres for new housing projects. The acquisition marks a significant step in the company's strategic growth trajectory.

Signature Global's subsidiary completed the land purchases, covering nearly 9.96 acres at Tehsil Sohna, according to a regulatory filing. The newly acquired lands boast a sales area potential of approximately 0.53 million square feet.

With plans to invest Rs 1,200-1,500 crore in land acquisitions this fiscal, Signature Global aims to solidify its position as a top real estate developer. The company is pivoting from affordable to mid-income and luxury segments in response to high land costs in Gurugram.

