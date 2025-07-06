Left Menu

Signature Global Expands Footprint with New Land Acquisitions

Signature Global has acquired 10 acres in Gurugram to develop housing projects, with plans to invest Rs 1,200-1,500 crore this fiscal. The company, transitioning from affordable to premium segments, aims for Rs 12,500 crore in pre-sales and is bolstering construction activities with a Rs 2,500 crore investment in 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:53 IST
Signature Global Expands Footprint with New Land Acquisitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Signature Global is expanding its footprint by securing two land parcels in Gurugram totaling 10 acres for new housing projects. The acquisition marks a significant step in the company's strategic growth trajectory.

Signature Global's subsidiary completed the land purchases, covering nearly 9.96 acres at Tehsil Sohna, according to a regulatory filing. The newly acquired lands boast a sales area potential of approximately 0.53 million square feet.

With plans to invest Rs 1,200-1,500 crore in land acquisitions this fiscal, Signature Global aims to solidify its position as a top real estate developer. The company is pivoting from affordable to mid-income and luxury segments in response to high land costs in Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025