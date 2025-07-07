Left Menu

TSMC Refutes Claims of U.S. Focus at Japan's Expense

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) denies reports of delaying a Japanese plant to prioritize U.S. investments. Contrary to claims, TSMC insists its U.S. expansion won't affect global projects, including recent Arizona developments. Allegations arose amid U.S. tariff threats, but TSMC attributes slight delays in Kumamoto to local traffic concerns.

  • Taiwan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's leading contract chipmaker, has clarified that its strategic investments in the United States will not come at the cost of its projects elsewhere. Contrary to reports by the Wall Street Journal, TSMC has refuted claims of postponing a second plant construction in Japan to prioritize U.S. expansion, amidst tariff threats from President Donald Trump. Focus Taiwan reports TSMC's denial and outlines its global strategy, driven by customer demand, operational efficiency, and government support.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that TSMC was redirecting its resources to accelerate investments in Arizona, delaying the Kumamoto project due to President Trump's tariff threats. TSMC has, however, reiterated the soundness of its U.S. investments without compromising other regional plans. According to President Trump's allegations, Taiwan has 'stolen' the chip business from the U.S., prompting potential tariffs as high as 100 percent on imported semiconductors.

Despite these tensions, TSMC Chairman C.C. Wei indicated that the delay in Kumamoto's construction was due to local traffic issues, not political or tariff-related reasons. As TSMC's operations in Arizona progress, the company has committed to a $100 billion expansion plan that includes three additional fabs, two IC assembly plants, and a research and development center.

