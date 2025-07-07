India's Office Space Leasing Soars to New Heights

In a groundbreaking forecast by Cushman & Wakefield, India's office space leasing market is set to shatter records, potentially exceeding 90 million square feet by 2025. This surge marks a significant rebound from the COVID-19 impact, as key cities like Pune, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR report increased leasing activity.

The consultancy highlighted that India's robust economic growth is fueling this demand, particularly from sectors like technology, BFSI, and engineering. The Global Capability Center segment alone contributed a staggering 27% to the total leasing volume in the first half of the year.

Despite growing demand and expanding occupier trends, there's a noticeable lag in office space supplies within core locations, creating a landlord's market. Industry leaders recommend early action for occupiers seeking high-quality spaces amidst rising pre-commitments and rental rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)