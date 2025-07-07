India's Office Space Leasing Soars to New Heights
Office space leasing in India's top cities is projected to surpass 90 million square feet in 2025, driven by strong demand from tech and financial sectors. After a pandemic slump, cities like Pune, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR showed growth, while supply struggles to keep up with the demand surge.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking forecast by Cushman & Wakefield, India's office space leasing market is set to shatter records, potentially exceeding 90 million square feet by 2025. This surge marks a significant rebound from the COVID-19 impact, as key cities like Pune, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR report increased leasing activity.
The consultancy highlighted that India's robust economic growth is fueling this demand, particularly from sectors like technology, BFSI, and engineering. The Global Capability Center segment alone contributed a staggering 27% to the total leasing volume in the first half of the year.
Despite growing demand and expanding occupier trends, there's a noticeable lag in office space supplies within core locations, creating a landlord's market. Industry leaders recommend early action for occupiers seeking high-quality spaces amidst rising pre-commitments and rental rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu & Kashmir's Industrial Boom: Overcoming Roadblocks for Economic Growth
China's Strategic Push: New Financial Guidelines to Boost Consumer Confidence and Economic Growth
ICRA Report: Geopolitical Tensions and Market Volatility Threaten India's Economic Growth
Resilient India: Economic Growth Amid Global Turmoil
Empowering Women: A Boost from ADB for Pakistan's Economic Growth