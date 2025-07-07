Left Menu

Glen Industries Unveils IPO for Expansion and Growth

Glen Industries Limited is launching its IPO to raise INR 62.94 crores, facilitating new manufacturing in West Bengal. IPO opens on July 8, 2025, with a price range of INR 92-97 per share. The proceeds will boost production of eco-friendly packaging and accommodate rising global demand.

GLEN Industries Limited IPO To Open On 08th July, Sets Price Band At Rs 92 to Rs 97 Per Share. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi: Glen Industries Limited, a company specializing in eco-friendly food packaging, is launching an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise INR 62.94 crores. The IPO, slated to open on July 8, 2025, sets a price band between INR 92 and INR 97 per share.

The proceeds from this strategic financial move are earmarked for a new manufacturing facility in Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal, along with general corporate needs. Shares allocated to QIBs, retail investors, and NIIs will be distributed with 50%, 35%, and 15% respectively, according to company plans.

As Glen Industries aims to meet soaring demand, it leverages advanced manufacturing at its West Bengal and Dhulagarh plants, with exports servicing markets across Europe, the USA, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. This expansion underscores Glen's commitment to quality goods tailored for the global market.

