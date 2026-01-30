Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Eli Lilly to build $3.5 billion Pennsylvania plant in US manufacturing push

Lilly said last year that it would invest over $27 billion in four new U.S. manufacturing sites, and has said it will expand production at others. "All these sites, including this one, will be really state of ⁠the ‌art manufacturing to last many ⁠decades to come," said Lilly CEO David Ricks at a Friday press conference in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:21 IST
UPDATE 1-Eli Lilly to build $3.5 billion Pennsylvania plant in US manufacturing push

Eli Lilly announced on Friday that it will build a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in ⁠Pennsylvania, its fourth new site in an effort to expand U.S. production and bolster medical supply chains. The $3.5 billion plant will make Lilly's injectable weight-loss medications, including retatrutide, the company said in a statement. That next-generation obesity drug has outperformed Lilly's blockbuster drug Zepbound. Drugmakers ​are rushing to expand U.S. production as President Donald Trump has threatened to impose import tariffs on pharmaceutical products. Companies ‍including Lilly, Pfizer, and Merck have pledged billions in domestic investment to avoid penalties. Lilly said last year that it would invest over $27 billion in four new U.S. manufacturing sites, and has said it will expand production at others.

"All these sites, including this one, will be really state of ⁠the ‌art manufacturing to last many ⁠decades to come," said Lilly CEO David Ricks at a Friday press conference in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Lilly, the world's most valuable drugmaker by market value, has ‍been racing against Danish rival Novo Nordisk to meet surging demand for GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. The company plans to launch its much-anticipated ​weight-loss pill in several countries at a $150-a-month cash price as it works towards U.S. approval in the coming months.

"We're ⁠finding these medicines are quite popular, but we still have work to do to expand access, to improve affordability," Ricks said on Friday. Construction at the ⁠Lehigh Valley site is expected to begin in 2026 and the plant will be operational in 2031, the company said.

The site was selected from more than 300 applications and was chosen in part for its proximity to universities ⁠and its existing infrastructure, the company said. The investment is the largest by a life sciences company in Pennsylvania history and ⁠will create at least 850 ‌new jobs, said Governor Josh Shapiro in a statement.

Shapiro said at the Friday press conference that state officials are working to ensure permitting moves quickly for the new plant. Pennsylvania is ⁠committing $100 million to the project, Shapiro said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026