GMR Aero Technic Partners with Akasa Air for Boeing 737 MAX Maintenance

GMR Aero Technic, a leading Indian MRO organization, has inked a three-year maintenance agreement with Akasa Air for its Boeing 737 MAX fleet. This partnership reaffirms both companies' commitment to safety, reliability, and the growth of India's MRO sector through advanced maintenance solutions.

Hyderabad | Updated: 07-07-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 13:24 IST
  India

GMR Aero Technic, a premier airframe Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) company in India, has announced a three-year partnership with Akasa Air. This agreement focuses on base maintenance for Akasa Air's Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

According to a press release, GMR Aero Technic will conduct scheduled maintenance checks at its cutting-edge MRO facilities within the GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park. This collaboration highlights Akasa Air's dedication to a modern, safe fleet and showcases GMR's growing reputation in India's MRO industry.

Ashok Gopinath of GMR Aero Technic and Belson Coutinho of Akasa Air emphasized the partnership's importance. They cited the mutual confidence in technical expertise and commitment to safety as driving factors. The agreement signifies support for India's expanding MRO ecosystem and the airline industry's future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

