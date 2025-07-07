India Business House Unveiled in Amsterdam: Bridging the Indian-European Economic Corridor

In a landmark event for Indian-European economic relations, the India Business House (IBH) was officially inaugurated in Amsterdam on July 1, 2025. Positioned as a pivotal player in trade and investment collaboration, IBH is set to enhance cross-border cooperation between India and Europe.

The platform is designed to support Indian enterprises penetrating the European markets while simultaneously enabling European firms to leverage India's burgeoning market and innovative environment. Distinguished guests at the inaugural event included key figures such as India's Minister of State Shri Jayant Chaudhary and Amsterdam's Deputy Mayor Mr. Sofyan Mbarki.

Strategically located in the Netherlands, a major export destination for India, IBH is poised to facilitate the India-European partnership, especially as talks of a Free Trade Agreement progress. The hub will offer structured support for market entry, joint ventures, and policy engagement, aiming to grow bilateral trade significantly in the years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)