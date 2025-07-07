Left Menu

Akasa Air Partners with GMR Aero Technic for Fleet Maintenance

Akasa Air has entered a three-year agreement with GMR Aero Technic for the maintenance of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet. The contract covers scheduled base maintenance checks at GMR's MRO facility in Hyderabad. Akasa Air launched operations in 2022 and operates both domestic and international routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 14:07 IST
Akasa Air Partners with GMR Aero Technic for Fleet Maintenance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its aircraft maintenance capabilities, Akasa Air has signed a three-year agreement with GMR Aero Technic. The partnership focuses on maintaining the airline's Boeing 737 MAX fleet, which currently consists of 30 aircraft.

The agreement includes scheduled base maintenance checks at GMR Aero Technic's state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, located in the GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park in Hyderabad. This collaboration underscores Akasa Air's commitment to safety and reliability.

Having launched its services in August 2022, Akasa Air has quickly expanded its network to include 23 domestic and five international cities. The carrier has also placed a significant order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes powered by LEAP-1B engines, setting a clear vision for future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in Finance: LLMs disrupt financial forecasting with unmatched accuracy and speed

Big data powers global digital economy shift; China leads in innovation

AI in cybersecurity: ChatGPT shows promise but hallucinates under pressure

How city design and land development drive climate change

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025