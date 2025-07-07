Akasa Air Partners with GMR Aero Technic for Fleet Maintenance

In a strategic move to bolster its aircraft maintenance capabilities, Akasa Air has signed a three-year agreement with GMR Aero Technic. The partnership focuses on maintaining the airline's Boeing 737 MAX fleet, which currently consists of 30 aircraft.

The agreement includes scheduled base maintenance checks at GMR Aero Technic's state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, located in the GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park in Hyderabad. This collaboration underscores Akasa Air's commitment to safety and reliability.

Having launched its services in August 2022, Akasa Air has quickly expanded its network to include 23 domestic and five international cities. The carrier has also placed a significant order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes powered by LEAP-1B engines, setting a clear vision for future growth.

