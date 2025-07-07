Kaladan Project to Revolutionize Indo-Myanmar Connectivity by 2027
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the Kaladan project between India and Myanmar, aimed at reducing travel distance within the Northeast, will be functional by 2027. The initiative involves significant investment in waterways and is part of a broader strategy to transform the region into a business hub.
- Country:
- India
The ambitious Kaladan project, connecting India and Myanmar, is set to be operational by 2027, according to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. This initiative aims to significantly reduce the distance between Aizawl and Kolkata by 700 km.
In a recent press gathering, Sonowal emphasized the readiness of the Sittwe port in Myanmar and ongoing efforts to enhance road connectivity to Aizawl. The Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project will boost the region's accessibility and economic integration.
Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transformation through transportation, Sonowal stated that the Northeast is positioned to become a major business hub in South Asia, with significant investments being made in its waterways to facilitate cargo shipments.
ALSO READ
Assam Rifles Strike Smugglers: Major Narcotics Seizures Across Northeast India
Rail Restoration on Fast Track Amid Landslide Challenges in Northeast India
Rail Services Disrupted in Northeast India Due to Landslide
Infrastructure Meets Mega Boost: Northeast India's Development Unleashed
NPP's Vision: The Unified Voice of Northeast India