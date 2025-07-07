Yuwa Series: VIP Clothing Cultivates Bold Innerwear for India's Youth

In a strategic move to capture India's southern market, VIP Clothing Limited has unveiled its vibrant Yuwa Series, designed specifically for young, style-savvy consumers. This launch follows the successful introduction of Frenchie X in Kerala, reinforcing VIP's dedication to bold, contemporary innerwear.

The Yuwa Series boasts a range of modern innerwear under the trusted VIP brand, introducing lines like Maxer, Azure, Ascent, Univo, and the striking One Up. These products stand out with their vibrant designs and cater to the expressive, individualistic Gen Z and millennials, opening with the confident tagline, 'Confidence Starts with Comfort.'

Sunil Pathare, CMD of VIP Clothing Limited, sees the Yuwa Series as a vital connection to India's vibrant youth, blending the boldness and individuality of modern fashion. CFO Devendra Vyas emphasizes the strategic premiumization of VIP through youth-focused products, aligning with the company's goals of brand enhancement and margin expansion.

