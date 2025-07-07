Left Menu

India’s Real Estate Market Surges in Q2 2025 Amid Infrastructure Boost

India's residential property market experienced a 3.5% increase in capital values in Q2 2025, supported by strong buyer demand and infrastructure growth. While new housing supply declined, demand for affordable housing remained robust. Cities with infrastructure projects, like Pune and Noida, saw significant price appreciation driven by increased connectivity.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's residential property market maintained its growth momentum in the second quarter of 2025, registering a 3.5% quarterly increase in capital values, as per the PropIndex report by Magicbricks.

The period between April and June saw a 4.6% rise in property demand, highlighting a robust market environment. However, new housing supply hit a five-quarter low, though demand for affordable housing units, especially those priced below Rs 30 lakh and 1BHK homes, exceeded supply despite competitive pricing pressures.

IT hubs, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Noida, displayed a significant preference for larger homes, with 2BHK and 3BHK units representing nearly 80% of demand. Conversely, the Mumbai region focused on compact living with 1BHK and 2BHK units topping buyer interest. Cities undergoing infrastructure development, like Pune, Greater Noida, and Kolkata, recorded high price gains due to projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport, underscoring the transformative impact of infrastructure on the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

