Train Guard's Incompetence Causes Delays in Uttar Pradesh

A Northern Railway employee was promptly suspended on Monday after being discovered intoxicated while on duty on a Delhi-Saharanpur passenger train, according to officials.

The train experienced a 40-minute delay at Alawalpur Halt in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, as the incapacitated guard had to be removed.

Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, stated that disciplinary procedures had commenced and severe action would be taken against the guard who had jeopardized safety by consuming alcohol on duty.