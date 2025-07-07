Left Menu

Train Guard's Incompetence Causes Delays in Uttar Pradesh

A train guard on the Delhi-Saharanpur passenger train was suspended after being found drunk, causing a 40-minute delay. Passengers shared footage online, prompting disciplinary action. Northern Railway officials are taking measures to ensure rail safety, emphasizing zero tolerance for safety violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:35 IST
A Northern Railway employee was promptly suspended on Monday after being discovered intoxicated while on duty on a Delhi-Saharanpur passenger train, according to officials.

The train experienced a 40-minute delay at Alawalpur Halt in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, as the incapacitated guard had to be removed.

Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, stated that disciplinary procedures had commenced and severe action would be taken against the guard who had jeopardized safety by consuming alcohol on duty.

