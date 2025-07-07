Luxury on Wheels: Bentley Joins Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

In a significant move, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has announced the inclusion of Bentley, the iconic British luxury car brand, as its sixth marque. Effective from July 1, 2025, the group will exclusively import, distribute, and service Bentley vehicles in India, signaling a robust commitment to the country's burgeoning luxury car market.

A newly created entity, Bentley India, will handle all marketing, sales, and after-sales operations. As part of the endeavor, Bentley India will oversee the brand's strategy and its retail network in the region. Abbey Thomas has been appointed as the Brand Director, tasked with steering the brand's growth and presence in India.

Bentley India plans to partner with three new dealers in major cities, beginning with Bengaluru and Mumbai, followed by New Delhi. These showrooms aim to cater to India's ultra-high-net-worth individuals. According to Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, bringing Bentley under the company's umbrella fulfills its luxury car portfolio, offering diverse options from German engineering to British craftsmanship.