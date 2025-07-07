Left Menu

Luxury on Wheels: Bentley Joins Skoda Auto Volkswagen India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India integrates Bentley as the sixth marque in its lineup, enhancing its presence in India's luxury car market. Bentley India will manage sales and service from 2025, with new showrooms in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. Abbey Thomas leads as Brand Director.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:04 IST
Luxury on Wheels: Bentley Joins Skoda Auto Volkswagen India
Bentley Flying Spur (Image: Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has announced the inclusion of Bentley, the iconic British luxury car brand, as its sixth marque. Effective from July 1, 2025, the group will exclusively import, distribute, and service Bentley vehicles in India, signaling a robust commitment to the country's burgeoning luxury car market.

A newly created entity, Bentley India, will handle all marketing, sales, and after-sales operations. As part of the endeavor, Bentley India will oversee the brand's strategy and its retail network in the region. Abbey Thomas has been appointed as the Brand Director, tasked with steering the brand's growth and presence in India.

Bentley India plans to partner with three new dealers in major cities, beginning with Bengaluru and Mumbai, followed by New Delhi. These showrooms aim to cater to India's ultra-high-net-worth individuals. According to Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, bringing Bentley under the company's umbrella fulfills its luxury car portfolio, offering diverse options from German engineering to British craftsmanship.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025