Lodha Developers Surges Ahead with 10% Growth Amidst Global Uncertainty

Lodha Developers reported a 10% increase in sales bookings to Rs 4,450 crore in Q1 FY26 due to robust housing demand, despite geopolitical challenges. The firm aims to achieve Rs 21,000 crore in sales bookings for the fiscal year with a strengthened launch pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, real estate giant Lodha Developers recorded a 10% growth in sales bookings, amounting to Rs 4,450 crore. This uptick reflects strong housing demand, highlighted in the company's recent regulatory filing.

Despite geopolitical tensions causing a loss of activity for around two weeks during the quarter, the Mumbai-based developer assured stakeholders of achieving its fiscal year target of Rs 21,000 crore in sales bookings. The company's resilience positions it for sustained success amid challenging circumstances.

Lodha's proactive approach includes strengthening its launch pipeline, bolstered by considerable business development initiatives during the June quarter. The firm's strategy and market leadership underscore its confidence in meeting the FY26 pre-sales guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

