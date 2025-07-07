Lodha Developers Surges Ahead with 10% Growth Amidst Global Uncertainty

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, real estate giant Lodha Developers recorded a 10% growth in sales bookings, amounting to Rs 4,450 crore. This uptick reflects strong housing demand, highlighted in the company's recent regulatory filing.

Despite geopolitical tensions causing a loss of activity for around two weeks during the quarter, the Mumbai-based developer assured stakeholders of achieving its fiscal year target of Rs 21,000 crore in sales bookings. The company's resilience positions it for sustained success amid challenging circumstances.

Lodha's proactive approach includes strengthening its launch pipeline, bolstered by considerable business development initiatives during the June quarter. The firm's strategy and market leadership underscore its confidence in meeting the FY26 pre-sales guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)