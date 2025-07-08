Trump's Tariff Tango: A Power Play in Global Trade

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has unveiled findings that paint a controversial picture of U.S. trade policies under President Trump. The president is reportedly deploying tariffs as a strategic weapon to compel nations into unfavorable trade agreements, effectively bypassing the collaborative nature of traditional Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

According to GTRI, Trump's strategy imposes conditions on global partners, demanding reduced tariffs and the purchase of U.S. goods, without equivalent concessions from the U.S. These coerced agreements, lacking in fairness, keep countries vulnerable to potential new tariff threats. Such tactics highlight Trump's departure from cooperation-based trade norms.

The report further illustrates the unpredictability of Trump's policies, with a recent threat of 10 percent tariffs on BRICS nations, spotlighting the politically charged environment. India remains in precarious negotiations, aware that concluded agreements provide no shield against future duties. Despite planned corrections, past surcharges on Indian exports are not entirely reversible, leading to uneven partnerships.