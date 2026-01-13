BRICS 2026: Reimagining Multilateralism for a Resilient Future

India is set to lead the BRICS grouping in 2026 with a focus on 'reformed multilateralism', aiming to address contemporary global challenges. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes the need for a reinvigorated, inclusive, and effective multilateral order, aligning with India's goals as the ten-nation group's current chair.

Jaishankar, after unveiling India's BRICS chairship logo and theme, highlighted the complex global environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties, economic challenges, climate risks, technological changes, and development gaps impacting nations worldwide. He asserts BRICS remains a crucial forum for encouraging dialogue, cooperation, and practical responses, taking into account national priorities.

India's chairship will focus on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, promoting a 'humanity first' and people-centric approach. The theme 'building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability' reflects India's aspiration to foster cooperation among BRICS members, addressing shared challenges inclusively and effectively.