Left Menu

BRICS 2026: Reimagining Multilateralism for a Resilient Future

India, as the BRICS chair for 2026, emphasizes 'reformed multilateralism' to address contemporary global challenges. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlines India's focus on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability to foster dialogue and development among the ten-nation group. The initiative aims to make the platform more inclusive and people-centric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 23:03 IST
BRICS 2026: Reimagining Multilateralism for a Resilient Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to lead the BRICS grouping in 2026 with a focus on 'reformed multilateralism', aiming to address contemporary global challenges. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes the need for a reinvigorated, inclusive, and effective multilateral order, aligning with India's goals as the ten-nation group's current chair.

Jaishankar, after unveiling India's BRICS chairship logo and theme, highlighted the complex global environment marked by geopolitical uncertainties, economic challenges, climate risks, technological changes, and development gaps impacting nations worldwide. He asserts BRICS remains a crucial forum for encouraging dialogue, cooperation, and practical responses, taking into account national priorities.

India's chairship will focus on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability, promoting a 'humanity first' and people-centric approach. The theme 'building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability' reflects India's aspiration to foster cooperation among BRICS members, addressing shared challenges inclusively and effectively.

TRENDING

1
Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

Congress Demands Police Accountability in Uttarakhand Farmer's Tragic Death

 India
2
U.N. Secretary-General's Warning to Israel Over UNRWA Restrictions

U.N. Secretary-General's Warning to Israel Over UNRWA Restrictions

 Global
3
Trump Administration Sanctions Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches

Trump Administration Sanctions Middle Eastern Muslim Brotherhood Branches

 United States
4
Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Post-2026 Market Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026