India Unveils BRICS 2026 Presidency Theme and Logo

On Tuesday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took a significant step forward by launching the official website and logo for India's BRICS Presidency in 2026. Addressing the event, Jaishankar emphasized that India's chairship aims to enhance global welfare by harnessing the strengths of BRICS nations as the group marks two decades.

Jaishankar articulated that India's forthcoming leadership will adhere to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'humanity-first' approach, focusing on resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. The theme underlines the potential of BRICS collaboration to tackle shared challenges effectively, promoting inclusive development and practical cooperation.

The newly unveiled logo represents a blend of tradition and modernity, symbolizing unity and diversity among BRICS members. The BRICS India website is set to serve as a transparency and engagement platform, providing timely updates on initiatives, meetings, and outcomes during India's tenure. Jaishankar noted that BRICS is crucial amidst today's complex geopolitical and economic challenges.