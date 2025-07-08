WTO’s 2025 Tariff Report Underscores Key Role of MFN in Stabilizing Global Trade

The World Trade Organization (WTO), in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC) and UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), has published the 2025 edition of the World Tariff Profiles, offering a detailed and comprehensive analysis of the tariff and non-tariff barriers imposed by over 170 global economies as of the end of 2024.

Released on 7 July 2025, the report is a key reference tool for trade analysts, policymakers, researchers, and the private sector, providing in-depth tariff data alongside a special feature on “Global trade on most-favoured-nation (MFN) terms”—a cornerstone principle of the multilateral trading system.

A Global Snapshot of Tariffs and Trade Barriers

At the core of the publication are summary tables and economy-specific profiles, presenting:

Average “bound” tariffs (maximum commitments under WTO agreements)

Applied tariffs (actual tariffs levied at the border)

Data for agricultural and non-agricultural products

Tariffs faced by each economy from its main trading partners

Non-tariff measures (NTMs) categorized by economy and product group

The tariff breakdowns are based on the WTO’s Multilateral Trade Negotiations (MTN) classification system, which facilitates comparative analysis across countries and sectors. Each country profile is presented on a single page, offering a quick yet rich snapshot of trade policy measures and market access conditions.

For example, the profiles indicate where certain economies maintain higher-than-average agricultural tariffs, or where non-agricultural sectors benefit from lower trade barriers, creating both challenges and opportunities for exporters and importers alike.

Special Focus: MFN Trade in a Changing World

This year’s featured study, titled "Global trade on most-favoured-nation (MFN) terms," examines the status and significance of MFN treatment, a rule that requires WTO members to treat all other WTO trading partners equally in terms of tariffs and trade restrictions.

Despite mounting trade tensions, economic fragmentation, and the growth of bilateral and regional trade agreements, the WTO notes that approximately 74% of global trade continues to be conducted on MFN terms as of May 2025.

“The MFN principle remains a pillar of predictability and fairness in global trade. It discourages discriminatory practices and ensures that all economies—large or small—benefit from the same basic level of market access,” the report notes.

However, the analysis also reveals that MFN trade shares vary widely by:

Region – Advanced economies tend to have lower MFN reliance due to regional pacts.

Product group – Sensitive sectors such as agriculture and textiles see more deviation.

Trade partners – Economies engaged in multiple preferential trade agreements (PTAs) often have lower MFN dependence.

Still, the high share of global MFN trade suggests that multilateral rules remain relevant and influential, particularly in sectors where no preferential agreements exist or among countries that rely primarily on WTO disciplines for their trade relationships.

Non-Tariff Measures and Trade Transparency

Beyond tariff data, the 2025 edition also compiles valuable statistics on non-tariff measures (NTMs)—including technical regulations, import licensing, and sanitary measures—which have become increasingly important in global trade governance.

By mapping NTMs across economies and product groups, the publication helps stakeholders:

Identify barriers to market entry

Understand the regulatory landscape

Prepare for compliance and negotiation strategies

This data is particularly useful for developing countries and small businesses seeking to navigate complex trade environments.

Supporting Transparency and Informed Trade Policy

The World Tariff Profiles 2025 reinforces the WTO’s commitment to transparency, data accessibility, and informed policymaking. As the global trade environment becomes more nuanced—with overlapping trade agreements, rising geopolitical tensions, and digital trade rules—the availability of standardized, up-to-date trade data is more critical than ever.

The publication contributes to ongoing WTO efforts to support members in tariff negotiations, monitor trade commitments, and facilitate market access dialogues.

For those engaged in trade negotiations, policymaking, academic research, or international business, the WTO’s World Tariff Profiles 2025 provides a reliable and data-rich resource to navigate today’s complex trade landscape, while reaffirming the continued importance of multilateralism and the MFN principle in shaping fair and open trade for all.