Parliamentary Panel Discusses Aviation Concerns Post-Air India Crash

A Parliamentary panel convened on Tuesday to discuss significant aviation concerns with top officials from the civil aviation ministry and representatives from airlines and airports. During the meeting, several members inquired about the Air India crash and the anticipated completion timeline for the investigation report, according to sources.

The meeting also addressed the sudden spike in airfares to Srinagar following the recent Pahalgam terror attack in April, raising concerns among committee members. Some members proposed an audit of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to ensure adequate oversight.

The Public Accounts Committee, led by Congress leader K C Venugopal, gathered industry representatives, including Air India CEO Campbell Wilson. Discussions also involved officials from multiple aviation regulatory bodies on the regulation of tariffs and user charges in public aviation, according to the Lok Sabha website.

