FASTag Surge: A Leap in Toll Collections

Toll collections via FASTag saw a significant rise of 19.6% in the first quarter of 2025-26, reaching Rs 20,681.87 crore. The National Highways Authority of India increased toll charges by 4-5% starting April 2025. Additionally, a new annual FASTag pass for private vehicles will launch on August 15.

Toll collections via FASTag experienced a substantial increase of 19.6% to reach Rs 20,681.87 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26, according to data from the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) system.

The number of toll users rose by 16.2%, amounting to 1,173 million during the period from April to June, compared to 1,009.87 million in the previous year. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) implemented a 4-5% hike in toll charges across national highway sections starting from April 1, 2025.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the introduction of an annual FASTag-based pass for private vehicles, priced at Rs 3,000, set to begin on August 15 as part of efforts to streamline highway travel.

