Global Trade Tensions: Nations Seek Relief from Trump's Tariff Hike

Japan and South Korea announced efforts to negotiate with the U.S. to reduce the impact of heightened tariffs set by President Trump to start from August. This move has rekindled global trade tensions.

While those nations seek a softer landing, the European Union aims to reach its own agreement with the U.S. by August 1, focusing on rebalancing trade and securing concessions for vital export sectors. Countries like the UK and Vietnam have already struck deals with Washington, while others remain watchful of further developments.

Trump's tariffs continue to stir global markets, with many fearing the long-term consequences on investments and trade stability. As countries push for negotiations, uncertainties loom large, impacting economic planning worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)