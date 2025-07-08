Left Menu

Global Trade Tensions: Nations Seek Relief from Trump's Tariff Hike

Japan and South Korea are negotiating with the U.S. to soften the impact of increased tariffs President Trump plans to impose in August. The EU is also eyeing a trade deal before the deadline. Trump's tariffs have created instability, affecting investments and causing concerns among trade partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:20 IST
Global Trade Tensions: Nations Seek Relief from Trump's Tariff Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan and South Korea announced efforts to negotiate with the U.S. to reduce the impact of heightened tariffs set by President Trump to start from August. This move has rekindled global trade tensions.

While those nations seek a softer landing, the European Union aims to reach its own agreement with the U.S. by August 1, focusing on rebalancing trade and securing concessions for vital export sectors. Countries like the UK and Vietnam have already struck deals with Washington, while others remain watchful of further developments.

Trump's tariffs continue to stir global markets, with many fearing the long-term consequences on investments and trade stability. As countries push for negotiations, uncertainties loom large, impacting economic planning worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025