Left Menu

Lodha Developers Secures Rs 300 Crore for Expansion via Debentures

Real estate giant Lodha Developers has successfully raised Rs 300 crore through a private placement of debentures. The company's board approved the issuance of debentures, which carry a 7.96% interest rate and will mature in three years. These debentures will be listed on the BSE's Wholesale Debt Market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:57 IST
Lodha Developers Secures Rs 300 Crore for Expansion via Debentures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lodha Developers, a leading real estate firm in India, has raised Rs 300 crore by issuing debentures through private placement for its business expansion plans.

On Tuesday, the company announced in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors' executive committee approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures totaling Rs 300 crore.

The debentures come with an interest coupon rate of 7.96% and will be redeemed at par after three years from the date of allotment, and they will be listed on the BSE's Wholesale Debt Market.

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025