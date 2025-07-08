Lodha Developers Secures Rs 300 Crore for Expansion via Debentures
Real estate giant Lodha Developers has successfully raised Rs 300 crore through a private placement of debentures. The company's board approved the issuance of debentures, which carry a 7.96% interest rate and will mature in three years. These debentures will be listed on the BSE's Wholesale Debt Market.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 15:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Lodha Developers, a leading real estate firm in India, has raised Rs 300 crore by issuing debentures through private placement for its business expansion plans.
On Tuesday, the company announced in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors' executive committee approved the allotment of non-convertible debentures totaling Rs 300 crore.
The debentures come with an interest coupon rate of 7.96% and will be redeemed at par after three years from the date of allotment, and they will be listed on the BSE's Wholesale Debt Market.
