Fortis Hospital Kalyan Launches Lifesaving 'Code QRT' Training Initiative

Fortis Hospital Kalyan introduces a 'Code QRT' program, empowering frontline healthcare professionals with essential care skills for critical patient situations, particularly in Kalyan-Dombivali. The 15-day, hands-on initiative trains 75 practitioners, enhancing early diagnosis and treatment, aiming for quality healthcare starting at the community level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyan (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:34 IST
Fortis Hospital Kalyan Launches Lifesaving 'Code QRT' Training Initiative
Fortis Hospital Kalyan Launches Quick Response Training (Code-QRT) Program on Doctors' Day for Healthcare Providers. Image Credit: ANI
Fortis Hospital in Kalyan, Maharashtra has rolled out an impactful training initiative named 'Code QRT,' designed to equip young first-line practitioners with indispensable diagnostic and clinical assessment skills. Scheduled for 15 days, this program was inaugurated on Doctors' Day, July 1st, 2025, representing a crucial step in fortifying the skills of healthcare providers at the grassroots level.

The training is spearheaded by a team of distinguished professionals, including Dr. Jumana Haji, Program Director- ECMO at Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, alongside Dr. Manjeet Singh, an expert in First Aid and BLS & CPR training, and Drs. Sudhir Gore and Manoj Kumar from Fortis Hospital Kalyan's Emergency Medicine department. The initiative underscores Fortis Kalyan's dedication to enhancing primary care through skill development, addressing key healthcare needs at the regional level.

Addressing the critical care scenario in Kalyan and Dombivali, Fortis Kalyan's program aims to bridge the gap in early-stage patient management that often necessitates transfers to tertiary centers in Mumbai. The training combines theoretical and practical learning, covering patient history, examination, emergency diagnostics, and effective communication during crisis scenarios. It has garnered significant attention, with 90 registrations from local practitioners.

Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel praised the program for not only boosting skills but also strengthening the relation between healthcare providers and communities. Dr. Ashutosh Pandey, who crafted the initiative, emphasized its role in providing timely, proper care right from the local clinics. Dr. Jumana Haji highlighted the vision of empowering practitioners to identify critical signs early, ultimately enhancing patient survival rates. With future expansion plans across Mumbai and beyond, 'Code QRT' is poised to create a robust, community-centric healthcare ecosystem.

As part of the Fortis Healthcare brand, a significant player in India's healthcare sector, this initiative builds on the company's extensive network of healthcare services, furthering its mission to deliver exceptional patient care and clinical excellence, supported by IHH Healthcare Berhad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

