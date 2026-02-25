Left Menu

Empowering Saura Children: Learning in Their Language

The Gajapati district in Odisha has launched a program to provide pre-school education in the Saura language for tribal children. Covering 30 anganwadi centers, this initiative aligns with NEP-2020 and aims to boost ECCE. It also involves training for teachers and collaboration with the Piramal Foundation.

Empowering Saura Children: Learning in Their Language
In a groundbreaking move, children from the Saura tribal community in Odisha's Gajapati district will now receive pre-school education in their native language. Officials announced the launch of 'Aame Padhibaa Aama Bhasare' (we will learn in our own language) to enhance early childhood education for tribal children.

The initiative will be implemented in 30 anganwadi centers across Gumma and Rayagada, which are predominantly home to the Saura tribe. District Social Welfare Officer Manorama Devi highlighted that the program aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 and involves preliminary training for the anganwadi workers involved.

To ensure the program's success, a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Piramal Foundation, and further training is planned. The initiative forms part of a wider government strategy to introduce similar programs in five other tribal-majority districts, aiming to teach children in their indigenous languages and thus make education more engaging.

