Major Shakeup in West Bengal Police Force Ahead of Assembly Polls

The West Bengal government has implemented a significant reshuffle of its high-ranking police officers as the state gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections. As per an official notification, 29 senior officers have been transferred across various districts.

This latest wave of transfers follows the reassignment of 10 IPS officers earlier this month and another 23 in January. Positions have been realigned strategically, with ACP Howrah Akhtar Ali now appointed as Khatra SDPO in Bankura, and Deputy SP, CID, Mottakanur Rahaman, shifted to South Bengal as SDPO Canning under Baruipur police district.

In Howrah, Jay Prakash Pandey has been reassigned as Deputy SP, DIB, Paschim Medinipur, while Manishankar Sengupta transitions to the role of ACP. Other notable transfers include assignments in Bishnupur, Diamond Harbour, and more, totaling significant changes in personnel. The reshuffles are viewed as crucial for ensuring efficient law enforcement in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)