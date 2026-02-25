Left Menu

Major Shakeup in West Bengal Police Force Ahead of Assembly Polls

Ahead of the Assembly elections, the West Bengal government has transferred 29 senior police officers across districts. This move follows earlier reshuffles of 10 and 23 IPS officers. These strategic placements are seen as crucial for maintaining law and order in sensitive areas of the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:26 IST
Major Shakeup in West Bengal Police Force Ahead of Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has implemented a significant reshuffle of its high-ranking police officers as the state gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections. As per an official notification, 29 senior officers have been transferred across various districts.

This latest wave of transfers follows the reassignment of 10 IPS officers earlier this month and another 23 in January. Positions have been realigned strategically, with ACP Howrah Akhtar Ali now appointed as Khatra SDPO in Bankura, and Deputy SP, CID, Mottakanur Rahaman, shifted to South Bengal as SDPO Canning under Baruipur police district.

In Howrah, Jay Prakash Pandey has been reassigned as Deputy SP, DIB, Paschim Medinipur, while Manishankar Sengupta transitions to the role of ACP. Other notable transfers include assignments in Bishnupur, Diamond Harbour, and more, totaling significant changes in personnel. The reshuffles are viewed as crucial for ensuring efficient law enforcement in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

 India
3
India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment: PM Modi tells Israeli Parliament.

India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment: PM Modi...

 Global
4
No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM Modi in his address to Israeli Parliament.

No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026