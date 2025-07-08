Ramco Systems and MCA Management Consultants Pioneer Payroll Transformation in GCC
Ramco Systems has partnered with MCA Management Consultants to enhance payroll operations for organizations in the GCC region. This collaboration combines Ramco's innovative payroll solutions with MCA’s professional advisory services to streamline HR practices and transform payroll processes in the Middle East.
Ramco Systems FZ-LLC, a key player in global payroll software, has joined forces with MCA Management Consultants to revolutionize payroll operations throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, according to a top company official on Tuesday.
Based in the GCC, MCA Management Consultants is renowned for offering expert professional services. The collaboration takes advantage of Ramco's advanced payroll technology and MCA's advisory expertise to assist organizations across the Middle East in enhancing their payroll systems, as stated by Ramco Systems on Tuesday.
Rohit Mathur, Ramco Systems Executive Vice President, highlighted the importance of this partnership, noting that it combines cutting-edge technology with a deep knowledge of local markets. The initiative provides a powerful synergy of HR advisory services and efficient payroll management, aimed at fostering organizational growth in the region.
