EU Weighs Auto Tariff Deal with U.S.: A Win for BMW and Mercedes

The European Commission is considering a trade deal with the U.S. to allow reduced tariffs on EU cars exported from the U.S. This could favor German automakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz, which have significant U.S. production. However, companies like Volkswagen, Porsche, and Volvo may see little to no benefit.

Updated: 08-07-2025 19:12 IST
The European Commission is contemplating a potential trade arrangement with the United States that may allow European automakers to benefit from reduced tariffs when importing cars produced in the U.S., sources reveal.

This initiative aims to replace the current 25% import tariff on cars imposed by the U.S. administration, possibly offering a significant advantage to companies like BMW and Mercedes-Benz with extensive manufacturing operations stateside.

While German automakers might benefit, those like Volkswagen, which mostly sells domestically produced cars in the U.S., along with Porsche and Volvo, might not see the same advantages. Investment credits are being pushed as an alternative gain for auto investments in the U.S.

