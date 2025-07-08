Firestorm on the Horizon: Marseille's Battle with Outskirts Wildfire

A swift-moving wildfire approached the limits of Marseille, France's second-largest city, on Tuesday, compelling the closure of its airport as officials urged residents to remain indoors to avoid smoke inhalation.

The conflagration, carried by winds reaching 70 kilometers per hour, was detected throughout the city, its scent lingering ominously overhead.

In response to the crisis, Marseille's 16th borough authorities mandated shutting all openings, as firefighters and emergency services were deployed to combat the blaze.

