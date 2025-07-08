Left Menu

Firestorm on the Horizon: Marseille's Battle with Outskirts Wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire on the outskirts of Marseille, exacerbated by strong winds, forced the temporary shutdown of the city's airport and trapped residents indoors. As Europe's Mediterranean regions increasingly face destructive fires due to climate change, similar situations were noted in Spain and Greece.

08-07-2025
A swift-moving wildfire approached the limits of Marseille, France's second-largest city, on Tuesday, compelling the closure of its airport as officials urged residents to remain indoors to avoid smoke inhalation.

The conflagration, carried by winds reaching 70 kilometers per hour, was detected throughout the city, its scent lingering ominously overhead.

In response to the crisis, Marseille's 16th borough authorities mandated shutting all openings, as firefighters and emergency services were deployed to combat the blaze.

