TSA Plans Major Overhaul: No More Shoe Removal at Airports

Travelers flying through US airports might soon enjoy a reprieve from the longstanding hassle of removing their shoes during security screenings. After nearly two decades, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is considering the elimination of this security step.

The requirement was introduced following the infamous 2001 'shoe bomber' incident, when Richard Reid attempted to detonate explosives on a flight. An internal memo highlighted a policy shift allowing passengers to keep their shoes on at many airports starting this Sunday, with plans to extend this to all US airports.

While the TSA has yet to officially confirm the policy change, travelers currently part of the TSA PreCheck program can already bypass the shoe-removal process. This initiative would extend similar convenience to all passengers, potentially transforming the airport security experience.

