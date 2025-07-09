Revival of Vehicle Sales Crucial for NBFC and Insurance Sector Growth

A recent Emkay Research report underscores the necessity of a robust resurgence in vehicle sales for the prolonged expansion of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and the insurance industry. The consensus suggests that microfinance institutions and unsecured personal loan stresses have largely subsided, yet the vehicle sales boost remains pivotal for ongoing recovery.

The report notes, "While stress in MFIs and unsecured PLs is mostly behind, the revival in vehicle sales is essential for sustained growth." Regulatory shifts have injected some uncertainty into capital market-linked stocks but also offer potential entry points for investors.

Despite these challenges, sectors such as NBFCs, insurance, and capital markets are still seen as structurally sound growth stories. Recent stock outperformance suggests the market has already factored in a recovery expected in H2, limiting substantial short-term gains. The insurance sector started the fiscal year with modest expectations, influenced by last year's regulatory changes, a thriving equity market, and lack of a Motor TP Tariff hike in FY26.

The weaker growth in Q1 was anticipated given these hurdles. NBFCs are expected to see regulatory improvements in H2. Although credit costs were expected to improve YoY, they remain stubbornly high, similar to previous levels, signaling a setback for stakeholders hoping for a stronger fiscal performance this year.