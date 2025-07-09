Left Menu

Thai Airways Decisions Amid U.S. Air Safety Upgrade

Thai Airways will not restart direct flights to the U.S., despite Thailand receiving an air safety rating upgrade. CEO Chai Eamsiri announced this decision at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit. Further details can be accessed through the live broadcast of the World Stage on the Reuters LIVE page.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:11 IST
Thai Airways International has chosen, at least for now, not to resume direct flights to the United States. This decision comes despite a recent upgrade in Thailand's air safety rating by the U.S. government, which permits such flights.

CEO Chai Eamsiri confirmed the airline's stance during an address at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit held on Wednesday. This announcement may come as a surprise to some, given the improved regulatory environment.

For those interested in more developments from the summit, details are available through the live broadcast of the World Stage. Viewers can access the live stream on Reuters LIVE to hear global leaders discuss upcoming challenges and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

