Thai Airways Decisions Amid U.S. Air Safety Upgrade

Thai Airways International has chosen, at least for now, not to resume direct flights to the United States. This decision comes despite a recent upgrade in Thailand's air safety rating by the U.S. government, which permits such flights.

CEO Chai Eamsiri confirmed the airline's stance during an address at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit held on Wednesday. This announcement may come as a surprise to some, given the improved regulatory environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)