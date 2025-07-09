Discover Excellence Beyond Academics at Sacred Heart School Siliguri

In today's educational landscape, Sacred Heart School in Siliguri emerges as a beacon of holistic learning, focusing not just on academics but on the overall development of its students. The institution prides itself on nurturing intellect, creativity, resilience, and confidence, making it a sought-after choice among discerning parents.

With prestigious national honors under its belt, including awards from ASSOCHAM and Education World, Sacred Heart has established itself as a premier educational institution in India. It boasts an impressive record with over 51% of students scoring above 90% in the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams, reflecting their commitment to excellence.

Sacred Heart is not just about traditional education. It introduces students to the future with the implementation of Google's workspace and Finland's Arctic ICT Curriculum. The campus, set amidst lush greenery, is equipped with cutting-edge facilities designed to inspire students. From AI and Robotics Labs to vocational opportunities in filmmaking and culinary arts, the school ensures students are well-prepared for the future.

