Left Menu

Discover Excellence Beyond Academics at Sacred Heart School Siliguri

Sacred Heart School in Siliguri offers a holistic education model, emphasizing intellectual, creative, and personal development. With national accolades, innovative curricula, and extracurricular opportunities, it provides a nurturing environment. Its commitment to digital literacy, vocational training, and community engagement makes it a top choice among parents for comprehensive education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:55 IST
Discover Excellence Beyond Academics at Sacred Heart School Siliguri
Sacred Heart School Siliguri campus inspires excellence and holistic growth.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In today's educational landscape, Sacred Heart School in Siliguri emerges as a beacon of holistic learning, focusing not just on academics but on the overall development of its students. The institution prides itself on nurturing intellect, creativity, resilience, and confidence, making it a sought-after choice among discerning parents.

With prestigious national honors under its belt, including awards from ASSOCHAM and Education World, Sacred Heart has established itself as a premier educational institution in India. It boasts an impressive record with over 51% of students scoring above 90% in the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams, reflecting their commitment to excellence.

Sacred Heart is not just about traditional education. It introduces students to the future with the implementation of Google's workspace and Finland's Arctic ICT Curriculum. The campus, set amidst lush greenery, is equipped with cutting-edge facilities designed to inspire students. From AI and Robotics Labs to vocational opportunities in filmmaking and culinary arts, the school ensures students are well-prepared for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025