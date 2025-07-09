Left Menu

Puneet Gupta Steps Down as Clensta CEO Following High-Profile Acquisition

Puneet Gupta, founder and CEO of Clensta, announced his departure following the company's acquisition. Under his leadership, Clensta became a leading tech-backed personal care brand, notably creating waterless hygiene solutions. Gupta's noteworthy journey from defense engineering to consumer care sees him now entering a phase of 'reset and reflection.'

In a significant move, Puneet Gupta, founder and CEO of Clensta, has announced his decision to step down following the acquisition of the company, known for its pioneering waterless technology solutions. Clensta, a renowned name in the personal care sector, was recently valued at $36 million by Amazon, according to sources.

Spanning a decade, Gupta's leadership transformed Clensta from a simple laboratory concept into a globally recognized brand, attracting attention from VCs, PE firms, and strategic players. His reflections on leadership suggest a period of 'reset and reflection', as he hints at future projects in venture building and writing.

Gupta has hinted at writing a book reflecting on his journey of building substantial companies, extracting learnings on scaling, resilience, and the complexities of fundraising and strategic alignment. As Clensta continues its trajectory, his insights promise to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs navigating the startup ecosystem.

