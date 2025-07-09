Left Menu

FTSE 100 Rides the Wave Amid Trade Tensions and Corporate Turmoil

The FTSE 100 closed slightly up as investors navigated U.S. tariff talks and a significant drop in WPP's stock. Concerns over a potential trade war, particularly affecting copper and semiconductor markets, added to global unease. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 dipped with notable declines in industrial metals and vehicle rentals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 experienced a modest uptick on Wednesday, rising by 0.2%, amid investors' close watch on U.S. tariff negotiations. However, WPP's shares plummeted by 19%, marking the largest drop in over 30 years following a cut in profit forecasts.

Concerns intensified as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened hefty tariffs on copper and impending levies on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. This pressure led to a decline in UK's industrial metal stocks, impacting companies like Glencore and Anglo American.

The FTSE 250 faced a minor setback with vehicle rental provider ZIGUP declining sharply. Meanwhile, British American Tobacco saw gains after a positive note from Jefferies, despite broader market unease over global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

