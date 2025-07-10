Left Menu

India and US Set to Strengthen Trade Ties

India is negotiating a trade agreement with the US with hopes to conclude the first phase by fall this year. Chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal highlights the importance of integrating with global markets and reducing tariffs to boost India's economy. Logistics play a crucial role in these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:30 IST
India and US Set to Strengthen Trade Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is progressing towards a landmark trade agreement with the United States, aiming to finalize the first phase by fall this year, as stated by Rajesh Agrawal, the Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce.

Agrawal confirmed that India has successfully implemented over 14 Free Trade Agreements with 26 countries and is keen on enhancing its global market connectivity. Notably, India has already secured deals with the UK, Australia, and the UAE while engaging in advanced talks with the European Union and the USA.

Logistics remains central to India's trade strategy, with a focus on cutting logistics costs and improving infrastructure to boost participation in global value chains. Shipping challenges, mostly dominated by foreign entities, contribute to trade deficits, underlining the need for greater control over logistical factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025