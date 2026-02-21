Trump Raises Tariffs to Legal Limit After Court Ruling

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday a decision to increase tariffs from 10% to 15% on U.S. imports, an action permissible under a little-used law, Section 122. This decision follows the Supreme Court's invalidation of his earlier tariff program, citing presidential overreach.

The newly invoked Section 122 permits tariffs up to 15% but necessitates congressional approval after 150 days, a requirement whose fulfillment remains uncertain. Trade experts express doubt over Congress's willingness to extend these tariffs, as public opinion increasingly attributes price hikes to such duties.

Trump plans to utilize the 150-day window to explore other legally valid tariff measures. The strategy includes employing statutes that allow tariffs based on national security or unfair trade circumstances. Despite skepticism, important product exemptions are outlined, adding complexity to the evolving trade landscape.

