Delta Air Lines Lifts Airline Sector Amid Uneven Markets

US financial markets displayed mixed reactions on Thursday morning prior to the opening bell. Delta Air Lines led a positive shift in the airline sector, reporting strong earnings and an improved outlook for 2025.

The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average remained relatively stable, while the Nasdaq saw a slight uptick following a previous rally to an all-time high. Delta's stocks surged by 12%, boosting confidence in the airline industry and pushing United and American Airlines' shares up by considerable margins.

Meanwhile, global markets presented a varied picture. Major Asian indices registered modest gains, bolstered by tech sector performances, while Europe's markets experienced incremental rises. In the commodities sector, crude prices slipped marginally as the dollar slightly strengthened against the Yen.

