Anil Agarwal Unveils Ambitious Strategy for Vedanta's Expansion

Anil Agarwal has revealed plans to double Vedanta's size through a '3D' strategy of demerger, diversification, and deleveraging. Each demerged business aims to become a $100 billion entity. Vedanta intends to collaborate with 1,000 startups in technology to enhance its innovation ecosystem, aiming for vast growth across its multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:55 IST
Vedanta
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Agarwal, head of Vedanta, articulated an ambitious strategy to double the size of the mining giant through a '3D' approach of demerger, diversification, and deleveraging. Speaking at Vedanta's 60th AGM, Agarwal expressed confidence that the restructuring would be finalized by September.

The company plans to split into separate entities focused on aluminium, oil and gas, power, iron and steel, and zinc and silver, with each division poised to evolve into a $100 billion enterprise. This strategic move aims to enhance transparency and shareholder value.

Despite recent allegations from Viceroy Research, Vedanta remains steadfast in its transparency and disclosure commitments. Vedanta also aims to partner with 1,000 startups in the tech arena to foster innovation and become a key player in critical minerals, highlighting its proactive growth agenda.

