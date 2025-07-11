Uttarakhand Gears Up for Green Mobility with New EV Policy
Uttarakhand officials collaborate to refine the Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, emphasizing incentives for stakeholders. The state's Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan, underscores the need for a robust monitoring mechanism to develop a thriving EV ecosystem. Currently, 84,614 out of over 42 lakh vehicles in the state are electric.
Uttarakhand is making a significant push towards green mobility as officials from the state's Transport Department, alongside representatives from other departments, convened on Thursday.
The meeting focused on the Electric Vehicle (Manufacturing and Purchase) Policy 2025, with Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan leading the discussions. The draft policy was examined thoroughly to pave the way for electric vehicle infrastructure.
Anand Bardhan emphasized the inclusion of substantial incentives for manufacturers, consumers, and operators to foster a sustainable EV ecosystem. The need for a swift monitoring mechanism to address and resolve policy-related issues was also highlighted. Currently, the state has 84,614 electric vehicles amongst its fleet of over 42 lakh vehicles, according to Transport Department Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey.
