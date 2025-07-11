Left Menu

Heathrow's Bold Expansion: 10 Million More Passengers by 2031

Heathrow Airport plans to increase capacity by 10 million passengers annually by 2031 through upgrades to existing terminals, contingent on raising airline fees. This expansion aims to proceed ahead of the government's planned new runway, expected by 2035, and awaits Civil Aviation Authority review.

Updated: 11-07-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 04:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Heathrow Airport has unveiled ambitious plans to boost its annual passenger capacity by an additional 10 million by 2031 through terminal upgrades. This proposal, contingent upon raising airline fees, was part of its latest regulatory submission.

Located west of London, Heathrow aims to expand before the scheduled completion of a new runway in 2035. The proposed upgrades are expected to increase passenger numbers by 12%, which requires the airport to increase its fees to 33.26 pounds per passenger.

Airlines have expressed concern over Heathrow's costs, labeling it as one of the priciest airports globally. The Civil Aviation Authority, which governs airport fees, is set to review Heathrow's proposal before making a decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

