Heathrow's Bold Expansion: 10 Million More Passengers by 2031

Heathrow Airport has unveiled ambitious plans to boost its annual passenger capacity by an additional 10 million by 2031 through terminal upgrades. This proposal, contingent upon raising airline fees, was part of its latest regulatory submission.

Located west of London, Heathrow aims to expand before the scheduled completion of a new runway in 2035. The proposed upgrades are expected to increase passenger numbers by 12%, which requires the airport to increase its fees to 33.26 pounds per passenger.

Airlines have expressed concern over Heathrow's costs, labeling it as one of the priciest airports globally. The Civil Aviation Authority, which governs airport fees, is set to review Heathrow's proposal before making a decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)