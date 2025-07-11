UK Faces Major Challenges: From F-35 Delays to Heathrow Expansion

Britain's public spending watchdog has raised concerns over the efficiency of the F-35 fighter jet program, citing delays and personnel shortages. These issues are reportedly affecting the operational effectiveness of the fleet, as highlighted in Financial Times' report.

In financial news, British finance minister Rachel Reeves plans to delay reforms to cash ISAs after pushback from building societies and consumer advocates. This move comes as the proposed changes faced significant opposition.

Meanwhile, Heathrow Airport is seeking regulatory approval for a 17% hike in landing charges. The increased fees would finance a 10 billion pound expansion, aiming to boost the airport's capacity to accommodate 92 million passengers annually. Additionally, the UK parliament's intelligence committee has issued warnings about the persistent threat posed by Iran, emphasizing potential risks to UK-based dissidents and Jewish communities.

