Hangyo Ice Creams: Expanding Sweet Success Across South India

Hangyo Ice Creams Pvt. Ltd., a prominent brand in South India's ice cream market, is amplifying its operations to cater to increasing consumer demand in Karnataka, Kerala, and Goa. With a daily production capacity of 1.25 lakh litres and an annual turnover of ₹300 crores, the company is poised for expansion leveraging its innovative legacy and regional dominance.

The company's remarkable growth from a small family-run dairy venture in the 1980s to a full-scale dairy and ice cream brand is rooted in its visionary leadership and strategic milestones. Established in 1989 by Dinesh Pai under Srikrishna Milks Pvt. Ltd., it launched Karnataka's first private-sector dairy, directly procuring from farmers and establishing a solid processing base.

Hangyo's growth strategy included introducing softee ice creams in Mangalore in 1997, followed by robust expansions in production facilities. The company's dedication to innovation and quality spurred the establishment of a state-of-the-art plant at Kirwatti in 2012, ensuring a wide product range and regional reach. As it eyes further growth, Hangyo remains committed to its farmer-first philosophy and product excellence.

