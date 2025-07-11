Left Menu

Priya Nair: Pioneering Leadership at Hindustan Unilever

Priya Nair has been appointed as the first female CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, effective August 1, 2025, succeeding Rohit Jawa. This announcement led to a 5% surge in the company's stock prices. Nair, currently President of Beauty & Wellbeing at Unilever, brings extensive expertise in the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 11:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd surged by 5% on Friday, driven by the announcement that Priya Nair will become the company's first female CEO and Managing Director, effective August 1, 2025.

The company's stock rose to Rs 2,529.85 on the BSE and Rs 2,529.90 on the NSE, reflecting positive market reaction to the leadership change.

Nair, presently Unilever's President of Beauty & Wellbeing, will replace Rohit Jawa, who has been leading since 2023. With her robust industry background, Nair is expected to propel the company to new heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

