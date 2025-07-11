Priya Nair: Pioneering Leadership at Hindustan Unilever

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd surged by 5% on Friday, driven by the announcement that Priya Nair will become the company's first female CEO and Managing Director, effective August 1, 2025.

The company's stock rose to Rs 2,529.85 on the BSE and Rs 2,529.90 on the NSE, reflecting positive market reaction to the leadership change.

Nair, presently Unilever's President of Beauty & Wellbeing, will replace Rohit Jawa, who has been leading since 2023. With her robust industry background, Nair is expected to propel the company to new heights.

