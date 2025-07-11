Left Menu

European Shares Dip Amid Trump's Fresh Tariff Threats

European shares fell as President Trump escalated trade tensions with tariff threats against Europe. The STOXX 600 index dropped, reacting to potential levies on the EU. Trump's proposed tariffs on Canada and other countries heightened market concerns, leading to declines in European banks and gains in the energy sector.

European shares experienced a decline on Friday following U.S. President Donald Trump's heightened tariff threats targeting Europe. Investors are particularly focused on a potential letter announcing new levies on the 27-nation bloc, leading to uncertainty in the markets.

The STOXX 600 index fell 0.7%, although still managing a weekly gain, while leading indices in Germany, France, and Britain also saw dips. Trump's comments on imposing a variety of tariffs on Canadian and other imports have raised doubts about ongoing trade negotiations.

Market responses were mixed, with European banks leading the losses, while the energy sector registered a slight increase. The prospect of reciprocal tariffs has unsettled investors, leaving many anxious about the future of U.S.-EU trade relations.

