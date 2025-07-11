Left Menu

Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh: Bus Plunge Leaves Many Injured

Over 30 passengers sustained injuries, with seven in a serious condition, after a bus mishap in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district. The driver lost control, causing the bus to plunge into a gorge. Authorities and locals quickly responded, and injured passengers were taken to AIIMS Bilaspur for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, more than 30 passengers were injured, including seven seriously, after a bus fell into a gorge near Namhol Chowk in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district early Friday morning, according to police reports.

The ill-fated bus, returning from Nurmahal in Punjab to Darlaghat, veered off the road after the driver lost control. Quick-thinking locals, upon hearing the cries for help, alerted the police and began rescue operations immediately.

The injured were swiftly transported to AIIMS Bilaspur. Bilaspur police have lodged an accident case, with investigations ongoing. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu personally visited the injured at AIIMS to assess their condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

