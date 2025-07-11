Tragedy in Himachal Pradesh: Bus Plunge Leaves Many Injured

In a harrowing incident, more than 30 passengers were injured, including seven seriously, after a bus fell into a gorge near Namhol Chowk in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district early Friday morning, according to police reports.

The ill-fated bus, returning from Nurmahal in Punjab to Darlaghat, veered off the road after the driver lost control. Quick-thinking locals, upon hearing the cries for help, alerted the police and began rescue operations immediately.

The injured were swiftly transported to AIIMS Bilaspur. Bilaspur police have lodged an accident case, with investigations ongoing. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu personally visited the injured at AIIMS to assess their condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)