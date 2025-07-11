Left Menu

Wildlife Concerns Loom as Arunachal Frontier Highway Clears Major Hurdle

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife has approved the use of 310 hectares of forest land for the Arunachal Frontier Highway, despite concerns over wildlife mitigation and tree felling. An animal passage plan will be developed to ensure wildlife movement is considered in the project's design.

The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife has given the green light to a significant infrastructure project in Arunachal Pradesh, approving the diversion of 310 hectares of forest land from Namdapha Tiger Reserve's core area for the construction of the Arunachal Frontier Highway (NH-913).

This decision, however, has raised eyebrows among some members who highlighted the lack of adequate wildlife mitigation measures and the necessity to fell over 1.5 lakh trees. Despite the controversy, the State's Public Works Department insists on the strategic importance of the highway, which will enhance connectivity near the India-Myanmar border.

Amidst detailed discussions, the Wildlife Institute of India committed to carrying out a thorough study to propose site-specific, scientifically-grounded mitigation measures. The committee has agreed to proceed with the project, emphasizing that wildlife preservation strategies must be fine-tuned to mitigate potential impacts on natural habitats.

